Arsenal exploring surprise transfer deal to challenge fan-favourite for his place

Arsenal are reportedly considering a surprise transfer move for Brentford goalkeeper David Raya this summer.

Bayern Munich have also been pursuing Raya in recent times, but it now seems that the Gunners are also keen on landing the Spain international to compete with Aaron Ramsdale for the number one spot, according to The Athletic.

Raya has shone in his time in the Premier League, but few would have necessarily made a new goalkeeper a top priority for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta this summer.

Ramsdale was a top performer for Arsenal last season and it’s hard to know for sure if Raya would be that much of an upgrade on the English shot-stopper.

It would truly be ruthless business by Arsenal if they were to bring in someone to challenge Ramsdale, as it truly sends the message that no one’s place in the team is safe.

Raya might prefer a move to Bayern, however, as he might struggle to win the number one spot at the Emirates Stadium.