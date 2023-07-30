Arsenal in advanced talks to sell midfielder to Premier League rivals

Arsenal are reportedly close to reaching an agreement with Burnley to sell midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga.

That’s according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, who claims the Gunners’ talks with Burnley have reached an advanced stage, despite Lokonga, 23, also being wanted by Spanish clubs.

Failing to impress since he joined Arsenal from Anderlecht two years ago, Belgium’s Lokonga is in need of a new challenge in order to restart his stagnating career.

And Vincent Kompany’s newly promoted Burnley poses the best destination for Arsenal’s number 23 to showcase his talent and prove he is worthy of a starting spot in a Premier League-level club.

Although Lokonga’s impending switch to Turf Moor is rumoured to only be on loan, there is an expectation that the midfielder’s deal will include a mandatory option to buy based on how many appearances he makes.

During his time at the Emirates Stadium, Lokonga, who already has one international cap on his CV, featured in 39 matches for Mikel Arteta in all competitions.

