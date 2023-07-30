Aston Villa are reportedly keen on signing the Spanish international forward Adama Traore.

The 27-year-old is currently a free agent after his contract expired with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

A report from Football Insider claims that Aston Villa are hoping to secure his services.

Traore is well-settled in English football and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Aston Villa, especially on a free transfer.

Although there is no doubt that the 27-year-old needs to improve his end product, he could be a handy option for Unai Emery.

The Spanish manager prefers a counter-attacking approach and Traore would be the ideal fit because of his pace and explosiveness.

Furthermore, the 27-year-old is capable of playing as a winger as well as a wing-back. His versatility will be an added bonus for the West Midlands club.

Aston Villa have done well to improve their squad so far this summer and they will be looking to bring in a couple of quality additions before the window closes.

Aston Villa showed tremendous improvement under Unai Emery last season, and they will look to build on that and push for European qualification next season.

The West Midlands club will be competing in Europe next season, and they will look to do well across all competitions.

Emery has an impressive track record in European competitions and he will look to win a trophy with Aston Villa next season.

Players like Traore could be effective options during the course of the season and it remains to be seen whether Aston Villa can convince the versatile winger to join them.