Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing the Barcelona forward Ferran Torres.

A report from the Spanish publication SPORT claims that the West Midlands club are currently pushing to sign the 23-year-old forward but they are proposal is insufficient.

In addition to that, the player is not keen on leaving the Spanish club this summer and Barcelona will not consider his departure before they have settled the situation of Ousmane Dembele.

The French international has been linked with a move away from the club as well.

Aston Villa need to bring in attacking reinforcements and Ollie Watkins is the only reliable striker at the club. Torres could be a quality acquisition for Aston Villa.

He has played in the Premier League before with Manchester City and he should be able to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact.

Aston Villa could guarantee him regular game time as well. The 23-year-old has struggled to hold down a regular starting spot at Barcelona. He is versatile enough to operate in the wide areas as well as the central striker. His versatility will be an added bonus for Unai Emery and Aston Villa if they managed to sign him.

Barcelona are going through financial difficulties and a lucrative offer could tempt them into selling the talented young forward.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks.