Chelsea reach £39 million agreement to sign Wesley Fofana replacement

Chelsea have reportedly reached an agreement with Monaco to sign defender Axel Disasi.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic’s David Ornstein, who has exclusively reported that the Blues have agreed to pay the Ligue 1 side £39 million (€45 million) for Disasi.

The 25-year-old French centre-back will act as a replacement for Wesley Fofana, who, as per the club’s official website, has undergone surgery on a ruptured cruciate ligament. He is expected to miss a large part of next season.

Consequently, after being forced into the transfer market in search of a new centre-back, Chelsea appear to have landed their top target with official confirmation now expected to arrive soon.

As for Fofana, with the timeline of his injury unknown, the former Leicester City star must now prove his mental resilience as he embarks on the long road to recovery.

Disasi, however, should be a more than competent replacement. During the defender’s three years at the Louis II Stadium, he directly contributed to 16 goals from 129 matches in all competitions.