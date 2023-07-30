London club lead two other teams in race to seal transfer of Chelsea attacker

Fulham are reportedly leading the race for the transfer of Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, despite interest from two other clubs as well.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen after falling out of favour at Stamford Bridge, and he didn’t do much during that loan spell to suggest he’s likely to break back into the first team this season.

Hudson-Odoi is now attracting interest from Fulham, who are described as being in the box seat to land the England international, as per Football Insider.

The report suggests this is partly due to the player’s desire to stay in London, with Nottingham Forest and Lazio also among the interested sides.

Fulham did well in the Premier League last season and Hudson-Odoi would be a superb signing to help Marco Silva continue to take the Cottagers forward.

Even if things haven’t gone that well for Hudson-Odoi in last few years, he once looked an outstanding prospect who could have a big future in the game as long as he’s playing in the right team and under the right manager.

Chelsea, meanwhile, just keep on selling players, with big names like Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Edouard Mendy, N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic also among the senior players to move on this summer.