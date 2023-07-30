Chelsea’s pursuit of potential £60m transfer is gathering pace

Chelsea are reportedly advancing in their pursuit of the potential transfer of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

The England international is seemingly in the Blues’ sights, with the possible deal now described as gathering pace in a report from Football Insider.

Guehi has impressed in his time at Selhurst Park and it could supposedly cost as much as £60million for Chelsea to re-sign him after previously letting him go as a youngster.

Football Insider insist Guehi won’t come cheap, but also that the player himself is seemingly not 100% sold on the prospect of returning to his former club.

Chelsea won’t be in Europe next season, so might not be as attractive a destination as they have been in the past.

Guehi might do well to wait and see if other offers also come in, as there would surely be others in the so-called big six who’d be interested in the 23-year-old.

Chelsea’s interest was recently revealed by Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.