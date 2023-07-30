Harry Kane closing in on Bayern transfer, clubs just £15 million apart in valuation

Harry Kane is reportedly closing in on a transfer to Bayern Munich.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, who claims the Bundesliga giants, after two rejected bids, are getting closer to securing their top summer target.

Set to be out of contract with the Londoners in just 12 months’ time, Kane, 29, has so far shown no signs of committing to a renewed deal. Consequently, as per The Times, club owner Joe Lewis has demanded the side’s record goalscorer be sold to avoid losing him for free.

Reluctantly entering into talks with their German rivals, chairman Daniel Levy, who is thought to value Kane at £90 million, is expecting Thomas Tuchel’s side to make a third and improved offer of around £75 million next week.

Although Bayern’s anticipated offer is still set to fall below Tottenham’s asking fee, with just a £15 million difference, it feels like it could just be a matter of time before the Spurs talisman embarks on a new challenge.