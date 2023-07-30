Journalist confirms Manchester United have submitted a bid to sign 26-year-old midfielder

Manchester United are hoping to sign Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina before the summer transfer window closes.

The 26-year-old midfielder has had an impressive World Cup with his country Morocco and he has been outstanding for the Italian outfit as well.

Amrabat was one of the standout players in the 2022 World Cup and it is no surprise that his performances caught the attention of the big guns.

Manchester United need a combative presence in the middle of the park and Amrabat could prove to be a major upgrade on players like Fred and Scott McTominay.

Both players have been linked with a move away from Old Trafford and the Red Devils will have to replace them adequately.

According to journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Manchester United have now submitted a bid to sign the 26-year-old and it remains to be seen whether Fiorentina are ready to sanction his departure.

The midfielder is in the final year of his contract with the Italian club and they will be under pressure to cash in on him.

They will not want to lose him on a free transfer next year and it makes sense for them to sell the player and invest the money into the playing squad.

The details of the Manchester United offer have not been mentioned, but it is fair to assume that they should be able to convince the Italian club if a reasonable offer is put forward.

Amrabat is at the peak of his powers right now and he will look to make his mark in the Premier League. He will look to prove himself at the highest level and the opportunity to play for a big club like Manchester United will exciting for him.