Juventus trying to hijack deal for defensive midfielder Spurs want

Juventus are reportedly attempting to sign Franck Kessie from Barcelona.

That’s according to a recent written report from Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia), who claim Kessie, 26, after struggling to impress at Barcelona in his opening season, is a candidate to be sold this summer.

Although talks to sign the Ivory Coast are not advanced with any club, Barcelona’s number 19 is thought to be considering a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Consequently, in need of a new defensive midfielder to provide cover for the injury-stricken Paul Pogba, Juventus, who are forced to work with a modest transfer budget, are understandably eager to capitalise on Kessie’s impending availability.

These reports will serve as a blow to Tottenham fans though. While the Lilywhites’ focus appears to be on talks with Bayern Munich for Harry Kane, Kessie, who is thought to be rated highly by manager Ange Postecoglou, could find himself missing out on a switch to the Premier League in favour of a move to Turin.

During his first, and possibly last season with Barcelona, Kessie, who has three years left on his deal, has directly contributed to six goals in 43 games in all competitions.