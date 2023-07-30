Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker were spotted in Korean nightclub where they spent £8.5k on alcohol

Manchester City are currently on their pre-season tour in Asia as they prepare for the upcoming season.

The team had a successful start to their pre-season with a 5-3 victory over Yokohama Marinos and a 2-1 win against Bayern Munich.

However, their final pre-season friendly against Atletico Madrid in South Korea has drawn some attention due to an authorized night out for the players.

Manchester City stars, including Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker, were seen at a nightclub where they were pictured huddled around a table with alcoholic beverages. Walker was seen smiling and making peace gestures to the camera while enjoying the night.

According to the Daily Star, the night out was authorized by the club. It is reported that they spent a significant amount of £8.5k on alcohol during the three-hour outing.

Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker spent £8.5k on alcohol in Korean nightclub. pic.twitter.com/kFNfafdIRF — Football Paparazzi (@FutbalPaparazzi) July 30, 2023

Manchester City ended up losing 2-1 to Atletico Madrid. Goals from Memphis Depay and Yannick Carrasco gave Madrid a 2-0 lead, and Ruben Dias scored a late consolation goal for City.

Manchester City’s next fixture is against Arsenal in the Community Shield, followed by their Premier League campaign opener against Burnley.