Latest report claims Chelsea are engaged in talks with PSG over a player-plus-cash deal for Mbappe

The transfer saga surrounding Kylian Mbappe has taken an intriguing turn, with both Liverpool and Chelsea now reportedly vying for the French superstar’s signature.

The Mirror yesterday reported that Liverpool had engaged in talks with PSG over a possible loan move for Mbappe, whose mother is a passionate supporter of the club.

And according to the latest report from the Daily Record, Chelsea have also joined in the race as they look to hijack Liverpool’s move for the Frenchman.

As per the report, Chelsea are attempting to negotiate a cash plus player deal with PSG for Mbappe and that Chelsea’s co-owner Todd Boehly has reportedly engaged in direct discussions with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi regarding the potential transfer

If we have learned anything from last two transfer windows, it’s that new owner Todd Boehly is not afraid of spending big to sign the players he want. Over the previous two transfer windows he has spend £600m plus in transfers.

The situation arises as PSG look to cash in on Mbappe this summer after the player declined to sign a contract extension with the club.

His current deal is set to expire next summer, and he has reportedly rejected a one-year extension offer from PSG with his heart reportedly set on a move to Real Madrid.