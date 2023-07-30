Leeds slash asking price of first-team star who doesn’t want to play in Championship

Leeds United want to sell Illan Meslier and have halved their asking price for the wantaway goalkeeper.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Whites, who previously valued their number one at £40 million, are now willing to listen to offers of just £20 million.

Believed to be unhappy at the prospect of playing second-tier football in the Championship next season following Leeds United’s relegation, Meslier, 23, is a genuine candidate to be sold this summer.

Although likely to follow the likes of Rodrigo, Robin Koch and Marc Roca out of the Elland Road exit, Meslier must first find interested buyers.

However, despite several clubs being on the lookout for a new shot-stopper, including Nottingham Forest, who are believed to be in talks to sign one of Arsenal’s Matt Turner or Man United’s Dean Henderson, Leeds United have yet to receive a formal offer for their number one.

During his four years in Yorkshire, Meslier, who has three years left on his contract, has kept 30 clean sheets in 126 games in all competitions.