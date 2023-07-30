Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on Man City transfer target and new deal for key player

Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update on Manchester City’s transfer pursuit of RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol, as well as a potential new deal for Bernardo Silva.

Writing exclusively for CaughtOffside, Romano explained that City are still working on signing Gvardiol, despite recent media reports going a bit quiet, with the Croatia international clearly still a priority target.

Romano also suggested that City manager Pep Guardiola will fight to keep Silva at the Etihad Stadium despite the Portuguese playmaker being a target for Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Bernardo has been an important player for City in recent years and it certainly seems risky letting him go this summer after already losing experienced figures like Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez, while doubts also remain over Kyle Walker’s future.

Discussing the latest Man City transfer news, Romano said: “Manchester City’s focus remains on completing the Josko Gvardiol deal, and talks will continue next week to get it done. Then City will look at a new winger, this is one of their priorities after Riyad Mahrez’s decision to leave the club.

Josko Gvardiol to Manchester City?
“At the moment, despite PSG pushing and trying in every way, Man City also want to keep Bernardo Silva at the club and they are prepared to offer him a new deal to ensure it happens. Pep Guardiola considers Bernardo a crucial part of his project.

“It’s not been the easiest summer for City with senior players like Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan leaving, while we’ll also have to see what happens with Kyle Walker, so it seems like a sensible strategy to try to keep Silva, so let’s see if they can do it.”

City won the treble last season but this summer hasn’t been the easiest for them, while their rivals have strengthened well, so will surely provide more serious competition for them in 2023/24.

