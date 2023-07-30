Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano reveals Erik ten Hag’s exciting assessment of new Man United signing

Erik ten Hag’s role in Manchester United completing the transfer of Rasmus Hojlund has been explained by Fabrizio Romano in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

It seems the Man Utd manager rates Hojlund very highly as the deal is now on the verge of completion, with the Dutch tactician speaking directly to the player several times to win him round to his project.

Ten Hag supposedly loves Hojlund’s game and is convinced we’ve only seen a small part of the Danish youngster’s potential so far, which sounds very promising indeed.

Of course, some United fans will be cautious after seeing their club spend big on some top players in the past only to then see him fail to live up to their potential.

Still, Hojlund looks like he could be a good fit for Ten Hag’s style of football, and he’ll surely be in good hands with the Dutch tactician, who has so often shown his strength when it comes to working with young players.

“The big news of the day is that Rasmus Hojlund to Manchester United is ‘here we go’! After long negotiations, the deal is finally in place – from what I’m told it’s a €70m guaranteed fee, €5m very easy add-ons and a further potential €10m add-ons that are less easy. So it’s €75m almost guaranteed, and a total package of potentially €85m,” Romano said.

He added: “Erik ten Hag was also crucial, he loves the player, sees him as a perfect modern striker, and is convinced we’ve only seen a small part of his potential. He had more than three direct calls with the player to explain his plans and to explain what he wanted from him.”