Manchester United have reportedly agreed on a €85 million package to sign the Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

According to a report from the Athletic, Manchester United will pay a fixed fee of around €75 million for the 20-year-old striker and the remaining will be paid as add-ons.

Hojlund joined Atalanta at the start of last season and he impressed Manchester United with his performances across all competitions.

The talented young striker scored 16 goals and picked up seven assists last season. He could prove to be a quality, long-term addition to the Manchester United attack.

The Red Devils needed to sign a quality striker who can start alongside Marcus Rashford, and the 20-year-old Denmark international certainly fits a profile.

The Danish forward is likely to lead the line at Old Trafford, allowing Marcus Rashford to operate as the wide forward.

It will be interesting to see if the 20-year-old can hit the ground running and establish himself as a regular starter for Manchester United.

The Red Devils have spent a significant sum of money on attacking players recently, but the likes of Antony and Jadon Sancho have been largely underwhelming. The fans will be hoping that Hojlund can make an immediate impact.

The 20-year-old has all the attributes to develop into a top-class goalscorer. The Red Devils will be hoping to challenge for the league title in the upcoming season and someone like Hojlund could make a difference in the final third.

The €85 million package seems quite expensive but the 20-year-old has the quality to justify the investment in the long run.