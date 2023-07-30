Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on the Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

A report from Fichajes claims that Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has put the 23-year-old Portuguese international’s name on the table and the Red Devils could launch a substantial offer to sign him.

Apparently, they could offer close to €70 million for the player.

Manchester United recently completed the signing of Andre Onana from Inter Milan. The former Ajax goalkeeper was brought in as a replacement for David De Gea who left the club upon the expiry of his contract this summer.

Meanwhile, Dean Henderson has been linked with a move away from the club as well. The English goalkeeper will look to play regularly at this stage of his career Manchester United will not be able to provide them with that platform. He needs to move on in order to play more often and get his career back on track.

It will be interesting to see if Costa is brought in as an alternative to Onana.

The two goalkeepers would then be expected to fight for the starting spot at Old Trafford next season.

The Porto goalkeeper has been a key player for club and country over the past year and he has been linked with the move to the Premier League in recent months.

It remains to be seen whether he is willing to take up the challenge and compete with Onana for the starting spot at Old Trafford. A player of his quality would probably prefer assured game time and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

An offer of around €70 million could prove to be tempting for Porto and the Portuguese outfit will struggle to turn it down.

Signing the 23-year-old goalkeeper would certainly sort out the Manchester United goalkeeping unit for the foreseeable future. The likes of Onana and Costa are excellent players who will improve Manchester United as a unit.