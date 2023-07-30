Manchester United star admits he considered leaving the club last season

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has revealed that he considered leaving the club before the appointment of manager Erik ten Hag.

Rashford’s admission comes after signing a new five-year contract with the club, extending his stay at Old Trafford until 2028.

The English forward confirmed that he had thoughts of leaving last summer, particularly amid strong interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

However, Ten Hag’s arrival at Manchester United came at the right time for Rashford, and he believes the timing worked out in his favor.

Under Ten Hag’s guidance, Rashford enjoyed the best season of his career, scoring an impressive 30 goals for Manchester United, making him a key player and talisman for the team.

The forward spoke highly of Ten Hag’s ambition and the positive impact he has had since taking charge.

He said (via Daily Mail):

“Before the manager came maybe a little bit. But it’s football, it happens. Everything is going to happen for a reason and he (Ten Hag) came to the club at the right time for me. The timing worked out. ‘Now the conversation is a little bit different because I think it’s clear, the manager is very ambitious and he has been since the minute he stepped in. I didn’t really have doubt in my mind about that. ‘I’m hungry to keep improving and the squad and the players and the staff keep improving and getting used to each other, pushing ourselves to be better than we were the year before. That’s the only way we’re going to get back to winning trophies consistently.”

Rashford remains a key player for ten Hag as they approach the new season. Manchester United are set to further strengthen their attack with Rasmus Hojlund having agreed a £72m deal for him.