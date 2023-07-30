Mason Greenwood wants to continue at Manchester United.

Having been suspended by the Red Devils since his arrest by Greater Manchester Police 18 months ago, Greenwood, 21, who was charged with attempted rape, assault and controlling and coercive behaviour, has since seen all charges brought against him dropped due to a ‘lack of evidence’.

Now facing a tough decision over what to do with their number 11, Manchester United chiefs must decide whether or not to reintegrate the Englishman, or look to move him on; either on loan or in a permanent deal.

What’s the latest on Mason Greenwood returning to Man United?

However, according to a recent report from The Sun, the 21-year-old, despite facing an uncertain future, has a clear preference to stay and fight for his place at Old Trafford.

In fact, it has been claimed that after becoming a father for the first time earlier this month, Greenwood has told friends that he feels he has ‘grown up’ and has learned some valuable lessons.

“He’s being encouraged to speak publicly and to have his voice heard,” a source told The Sun.

“But, privately, he has told those close to him that he has learned a huge amount.

“He became a father for the first time earlier this month and realises he has to grow up.”

Although a final decision on Greenwood’s future has yet to be formally announced, recent widespread reports have linked the United academy graduate with a move to Serie A.