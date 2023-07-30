Medical booked tomorrow: Newcastle player edging closer to exit

Newcastle United full-back Harrison Ashby looks set to undergo a medical at Swansea on Monday.

Swans manager Michael Duff recently confirmed to BBC Wales that the club has three deals booked for Monday next week.

Although Magpies boss Eddie Howe has been quick to deny any suggestions Ashby, 21, is on his way to the Liberty Stadium on loan, it looks to be just a matter of time before the young defender secures a move to the Championship side.

Michael Duff told me three players are booked in for medicals on Monday at Swansea. Two of those, I expect, will be loans for Carl Rushworth & Harrison Ashby. Still no bids for Joel Piroe but Duff “anticipates interest” — Simon Davies (@simondavies45) July 29, 2023

Since joining Newcastle United from West Ham’s youth academy at the start of the year, Ashby, who has yet to make his senior debut for the Magpies, will be hoping a full season of regular second-tier football will provide him with the experience he needs in order to return to St. James’ Park and rival the likes of Kieran Trippier.