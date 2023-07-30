Medical booked tomorrow: Newcastle player edging closer to exit

Posted by

Newcastle United full-back Harrison Ashby looks set to undergo a medical at Swansea on Monday.

Swans manager Michael Duff recently confirmed to BBC Wales that the club has three deals booked for Monday next week.

Although Magpies boss Eddie Howe has been quick to deny any suggestions Ashby, 21, is on his way to the Liberty Stadium on loan, it looks to be just a matter of time before the young defender secures a move to the Championship side.

More Stories / Latest News
London club lead two other teams in race to seal transfer of Chelsea attacker
Chelsea’s pursuit of potential £60m transfer is gathering pace
Juventus trying to hijack deal for defensive midfielder Spurs want

Since joining Newcastle United from West Ham’s youth academy at the start of the year, Ashby, who has yet to make his senior debut for the Magpies, will be hoping a full season of regular second-tier football will provide him with the experience he needs in order to return to St. James’ Park and rival the likes of Kieran Trippier.

More Stories Harrison Ashby

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.