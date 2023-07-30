When Sadio Mane will undergo Al Nassr medical reported

Who’d have thought that Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane will ever be teammates?

Well, according to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, that is exactly what is about to happen.

Despite joining Bayern Munich from Liverpool just 12 months ago, Mane, 31, is set to become the latest big-name player to swap European football for Middle Eastern.

The Senegal international is on the verge of seeing his time in the Bundesliga cut short after a public falling out with teammate Leroy Sane last season tainted his reputation.

When will Sadio Mane sign for Al Nassr?

And subject to a £35 million offer (Fabrizio Romano) from Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr, Bayern Munich’s number 17 is now on the verge of completing a lucrative transfer.

The former Liverpool winger’s medical, according to Romano, has been booked in for Monday, and assuming the 31-year-old passes his checks, will become Al Nassr’s fourth summer signing after Seko Fofana, Marcelo Brozovic and Alex Telles.

During his first, and likely last, season with Bayern Munich, Mane, who has also represented Senegal on 97 occasions, scored 12 goals in 38 games in all competitions.