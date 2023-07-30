(Video) Allan Saint-Maximin posts emotional farewell Newcastle message

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Allan Saint-Maximin has officially left Newcastle United and joined Saudi side Al-Ahli.

The French winger, who will now team up with Roberto Firmino and Riyad Mahrez, has become the latest big-name star to swap European football for Middle Eastern.

More Stories / Latest News
Leeds slash asking price of first-team star who doesn’t want to play in Championship
Man United risk seeing Dean Henderson deal collapse thanks to Arsenal
Arsenal’s possible new-look starting XI as David Raya closes in on Gunners switch

Confirming his decision to quit St. James’ Park in favour of a lucrative move to Saudi’s Pro League, Saint-Maximin, 26, posted a video alongside his farewell message to fans on his official social media.

“4 years ago, I wore the Newcastle jersey for the first time,” the 26-year-old said.

“At that moment, I hadn’t realized that not only was I about to become a Newcastle player, but I was also about to become a Geordie.”

You can read Saint-Maximin’s full statement below.

Newcastle United, via their official website, said: “Allan Saint-Maximin has joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli for an undisclosed fee, bringing his four-year spell at Newcastle United to an end.

“[…] Everyone at Newcastle United thanks Allan for his contribution to the club and community and extends best wishes for the next chapter in his career.”

More Stories Allan Saint-Maximin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.