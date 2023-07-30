Allan Saint-Maximin has officially left Newcastle United and joined Saudi side Al-Ahli.

The French winger, who will now team up with Roberto Firmino and Riyad Mahrez, has become the latest big-name star to swap European football for Middle Eastern.

Confirming his decision to quit St. James’ Park in favour of a lucrative move to Saudi’s Pro League, Saint-Maximin, 26, posted a video alongside his farewell message to fans on his official social media.

“4 years ago, I wore the Newcastle jersey for the first time,” the 26-year-old said.

“At that moment, I hadn’t realized that not only was I about to become a Newcastle player, but I was also about to become a Geordie.”

You can read Saint-Maximin’s full statement below.

4 years ago, I wore the Newcastle jersey for the first time. At that moment, I hadn’t realized that not only was I about to become a Newcastle player, but I was also about to become a Geordie. You might think « nice Goodbye message » but the sentiment runs deeper than any words… pic.twitter.com/wA0RsQfEZF — Allan Saint-Maximin (@asaintmaximin) July 29, 2023

Newcastle United, via their official website, said: “Allan Saint-Maximin has joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli for an undisclosed fee, bringing his four-year spell at Newcastle United to an end.

“[…] Everyone at Newcastle United thanks Allan for his contribution to the club and community and extends best wishes for the next chapter in his career.”