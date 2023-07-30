Video: Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa scores stunning solo goal against Brentford

Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa has scored a marvelous goal against Brentford in their pre-season friendly.

Brentford took an early two goal lead thanks to goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Josh Dasilva but Aston Villa have turned the game around and are currently leading 3-2.

And it was Konsa’s stunning solo goal that inspired the comeback.

He picked up the ball near his own penalty box and embarked on a mesmerizing run, leaving Brentford players in his wake with futile attempts at tackles.

The central defender showcased his speed, darting past all challenges until he reached the opposition’s penalty box, where he calmly finished off the move with the poise of a seasoned striker.

