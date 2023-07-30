Video: Colombia’s Caicedo scores a stunner three days after collapsing in training

Women's World Cup
Colombian sensation Linda Caicedo experienced a distressing medical incident during a recent Women’s World Cup match.

The 18-year-old had a scare during the training three days ago.

Caicedo, a cancer survivor who battled ovarian cancer at 15 and conquered the disease six months ago, was seen clutching the left side of her chest while running with the ball.

She eventually collapsed and lost consciousness, prompting immediate medical attention and concern from her teammates.

Thankfully, Caicedo regained consciousness after about 90 seconds and was taken off on a stretcher for further evaluation at the hospital.

 

Three days later, against Germany, she collapsed again in the 83rd winner but after receiving treatment she was helped to her feet. However, surprisingly she was not subbed off, rather, continued to play the game.

Earlier in the game, she scored a stunner to give Colombia the lead.

 

 

