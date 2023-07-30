West Ham are reportedly eyeing a sensational move to sign Inter Milan star Hakan Calhanoglu, as per Italian outlet Spazio Inter.

West Ham have identified Calhanoglu as one of the potential replacements for Declan Rice, who recently made a high-profile move to Arsenal for £105 million.

The report suggests that Inter Milan would be willing to sell Calhanoglu for a fee of €50 million.

The Turkish international joined Inter from AC Milan in 2021 on a free transfer and has since been a key player for the club, contributing with 12 goals and 21 assists in 95 appearances.

If West Ham manages to secure the signing of Calhanoglu, it would be a significant coup for the club, especially after losing their star midfielder Rice to Arsenal. The Hammers have also been linked with other midfield targets such as Conor Gallagher, James Ward-Prowse, and Scott McTominay.

With the new season just two weeks away, West Ham will be keen to swiftly find a suitable replacement for Rice to strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming Premier League campaign.