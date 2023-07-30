West Ham star worth £35.5m unlikely to ever play for Hammers again

West Ham United striker Gianluca Scamacca is set to end his London nightmare and return to Serie A.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the former Sassuolo forward, who signed for David Moyes’ side for £35.5 million just 12 months ago (Sky Sports), is on the verge of rejoining the Italian league.

Understood to be in talks with Roma to complete a loan-to-buy transfer to the Stadio Olimpico, Scamacca, 24, is expected to be Jose Mourinho’s fourth summer signing.

Failing to impress since he joined the Hammers, Scamacca, who still has up to five years left on his contract, has managed just eight goals in 27 appearances in all competitions.

Seemingly unsettled in England’s capital, it comes as little surprise to see reports that the 24-year-old is eager to return to the more familiar Serie A.

Also, considering West Ham United’s number 11 recently changed agencies and decided to link up with agent David Lee of CAA Stellar, a summer transfer was always likely.