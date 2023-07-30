After nine years at the club West Ham player has asked Sullivan to let him go, hoping to join PL rivals

West Ham United left-back Aaron Cresswell is reportedly keen for the club to allow him a transfer to Wolves this summer.

Cresswell has been a great servant to the Hammers for the last nine years, but it seems his long stay at the London Stadium could be about to come to an end.

Wolves are keen to swoop for Cresswell and reports claim he’s also asked West Ham chief David Sullivan to let him go.

The Sun claim West Ham have turned down three bids for Cresswell already this summer, so it remains to be seen if they can be talked into relaxing their stance.

Wolves would do well to land a proven Premier League player of this calibre, but West Ham might not be too keen on more sales after already losing Declan Rice to Arsenal this summer.