(Video) Al Hilal make £120m offer for Osimhen including wage packet worth £1m-per week

Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal have reportedly made an eye-watering offer for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

That’s according to Sky Sports News, who claims the cash-rich Saudi club, who have already signed Malcom, Ruben Neves, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Kalidou Koulibaly have now set their sights on a new striker.

And when it comes to top European forwards, there aren’t many better than Napoli’s Osimhen.

The Nigerian forward netted 31 goals in 39 games, in all competitions, last season – form that has seen him linked with all the top clubs this summer.

However, following a bumper offer that is thought to include wages worth a staggering £1 million-per week, it’s hard to imagine another team able to compete with Saudi’s Al Hilal.