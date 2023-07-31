(Video) Al Hilal make £120m offer for Osimhen including wage packet worth £1m-per week

Al Hilal
Posted by

Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal have reportedly made an eye-watering offer for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

That’s according to Sky Sports News, who claims the cash-rich Saudi club, who have already signed Malcom, Ruben Neves, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Kalidou Koulibaly have now set their sights on a new striker.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool in advanced talks to sign West Ham defender
Manchester United transfer target “would love to join”, says Fabrizio Romano
Leeds on verge of agreeing deal with Champions League man as star trains alone

And when it comes to top European forwards, there aren’t many better than Napoli’s Osimhen.

The Nigerian forward netted 31 goals in 39 games, in all competitions, last season – form that has seen him linked with all the top clubs this summer.

However, following a bumper offer that is thought to include wages worth a staggering £1 million-per week, it’s hard to imagine another team able to compete with Saudi’s Al Hilal.

More Stories Victor Osimhen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.