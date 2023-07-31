Arsenal making aggressive late effort to hijack midfielder transfer deal

Arsenal are reportedly set to make a late and aggressive effort to hijack Djibril Sow’s potential transfer from Eintracht Frankfurt to Lazio.

The Switzerland international has impressed in the Bundesliga and had looked all set to complete a move to Lazio, though it now seems Arsenal are strongly entering the race, according to Calciomercato.

The report also mentions interest from Sevilla, so it could be that Sow’s future is still up in the air, even though things looked fairly close to completion with Lazio.

According to the report, Maurizio Sarri had been in the market to replace Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in his midfield, but now Arsenal could spoil his plans.

Arsenal have already strengthened in midfield this summer with Declan Rice and Kai Havertz, so it remains to be seen why exactly Sow is suddenly emerging as a top priority.

The Gunners would probably do better to focus on strengthening in defence or attack now, with Brentford goalkeeper David Raya also firmly on their agenda, as reported by Fabrizio Romano in his CaughtOffside column.

