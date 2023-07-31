Exclusive: Club “still hopeful” of signing Arsenal star in “difficult” deal, says Fabrizio Romano

Inter Milan are still hopeful of sealing the transfer of Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun this summer according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on CaughtOffside’s podcast The Debrief.

Balogun impressed on loan at Reims last season and so it’s not too surprising to see interest in him this summer, with Inter clearly impressed with the highly-rated young USA international.

The Nerazzuri could do with strengthening up front at the moment as Romelu Lukaku’s loan from Chelsea has come to an end, while Edin Dzeko also left the club this summer.

Balogun could be an ideal replacement, and one imagines the 22-year-old could be keen on leaving Arsenal in order to play more regularly.

Romano says this gives Inter some confidence over eventually bringing Balogun to the San Siro, even if Arsenal’s demands could make the deal difficult.

The Gunners won’t want to lose this top talent on the cheap, but this seems like one to keep watching in the days and weeks ahead.

“It’s difficult,” Romano said. “From what I’m hearing Balogun is the favourite option to replace Romelu Lukaku, who is not staying at the club.

“They want Balogun, they believe he is the perfect striker for the present and future of the club, but it’s not easy to reach an agreement with Arsenal. They are open to a deal for around €35m, but at the moment this is not enough to convince Arsenal.

“Balogun loves Arsenal but he wants to be an important player, he wants to play football, and so this is why Inter are still hopeful and keeping contacts with the player’s camp.”