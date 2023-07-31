Chelsea fans are convinced Ben Chilwell has dropped a massive hint that the club are closing in on signing wantaway PSG attacker Kylian Mbappe.

The Blues’ pre-season tour, which saw them lift the first-ever Premier League Summer Series trophy, saw Thiago Silva and Reece James hold the trophy aloft.

And eagle-eyed, or should I say ‘eagle-eared’ fans think they’ve clocked Chilwell say something relating to a possible Mbappe transfer.

With the PSG forward facing an uncertain future and the Ligue 1 giants pushing to sell him this summer to avoid losing him for free next year, Chilwell has added fuel to the fire after the English full-back appeared to say “And Mbappe ain’t here.” – or words to that effect.

Listen for yourself below. What do you think?