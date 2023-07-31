Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing the Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise.

A report from 90 Min claims that the 21-year-old winger would be available for a fee of around £35 million this summer and he is a target for clubs like Arsenal and Manchester City as well.

Chelsea need to add more quality and depth in the wide areas, especially after the departure of Christian Pulisic and the impending exit of Hakim Ziyech.

Chelsea need more quality in their squad in order to get back into the Champions League and someone like Pulisic could make a big difference in the final third.

The 21-year-old Frenchman picked up two goals and 11 assists across all competitions last season and he could be a key player for Mauricio Pochettino in the coming seasons.

Olise is highly rated in the Premier League and he is a key player for Crystal Palace.

He has the potential to develop into a top-class player and working under Mauricio Pochettino lonely help him develop further.

The Argentine manager is exceptional when it comes to nurturing talented young players and he could help Olise fulfil his potential.

Chelsea certainly have the financial means to get the deal done and it remains to be seen whether they can agree on a deal with Crystal Palace and the player soon.

Meanwhile, Arsenal need to add more quality and depth in the wide areas as well. They were overly reliant on Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka last season. They will be competing in the Champions League next year and Mikel Arteta needs to rotate his squad. Someone like Olise would be a handy option to have.