Chelsea are reportedly lining up a move for the Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

According to Nathan Gissing, the 25-year-old has been identified as a target and it remains to be seen whether the Blues can agree on a deal with the Seagulls.

Sanchez struggled for regular game time at Brighton last season and the opportunity to move to Chelsea could be an attractive option for him.

Chelsea have Kepa Arrizabalaga as their goalkeeping option right now and Sanchez is likely to compete with him for the starting berth.

The Blues are yet to make any contact with the player’s camp and it remains to be seen decide to follow up on their interest with a concrete offer in the coming weeks.

Sanchez has previously proven himself in the Premier League with Brighton when he was a regular starter under Graham Potter He could be a quality acquisition for Chelsea.

Apart from his shot-stopping ability, the 25-year-old goalkeeper is excellent with his distribution and he will add a new dimension to Chelsea’s play.

The Spanish goalkeeper has fallen down the pecking order under Roberto De Zerbi and Brighton could be open to selling him for the right price. Chelsea certainly have the financial resources to get the deal done and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can come to an agreement in the next few days.