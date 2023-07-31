Chelsea set £45m asking price for star who’s ready to pursue transfer away for more playing time

Chelsea have reportedly set their asking price for Trevoh Chalobah as the defender looks ready to quit the club this summer.

The 24-year-old has had some decent moments in a Chelsea shirt, but hasn’t always been a regular and it now seems he fears for his place in Mauricio Pochettino’s squad.

According to the Evening Standard, Chalobah could cost £45million this summer and has been the subject of interest from Inter Milan, though it is also suggested that other clubs could end up joining the race for his signature.

Chalobah is surely capable of getting a decent amount of playing time for a number of top European clubs, but the signing of Axel Disasi for Chelsea seems like a clear signal that he’s not going to be first choice at Stamford Bridge.

The Evening Standard state that Chalobah has an eye on a place in the England squad for Euro 2024, so now could be a good time for him to move on and try a new challenge elsewhere.

Others like Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori have done well to quit Chelsea for Serie A clubs in recent years, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic also did the same this summer.