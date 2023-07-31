Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane continues to be linked with a move to Bayern Munich.

According to reports via Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich officials Jan-Christian Dreeson and Marco Neppe are on their way to London in order to hold talks with Tottenham regarding the striker.

The 29-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away this summer and he is expected to join a big club capable of winning trophies.

Kane is yet to win a single trophy with Tottenham and he will look to compete at the highest level during his peak years. The player is in the final year of his contract with the London club right now and they will be under pressure to cash in on him.

They will not want to lose a player of his quality on a free transfer next summer.

A move to Bayern Munich would be an excellent opportunity for the England international and he will be able to compete for major trophies.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich have not been able to replace Robert Lewandowski properly and the signing of Harry Kane will certainly fill the void left by the Poland international.

Kane is one of the best goalscorers of his generation and he is undoubtedly one of the best players in the Premier League. He has the technical attributes to thrive in the Bundesliga and he could make a big difference in the final third for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Bayern Munich will be hoping to win the Champions League once again and players like Kane could certainly transform them.