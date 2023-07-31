Exclusive: Man Utd & Newcastle also spoke to player who’s now set for Chelsea transfer, says expert

Axel Disasi may now be heading for a transfer to Chelsea, but Manchester United and Newcastle United were also in for the Monaco defender, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing exclusively for CaughtOffside, Romano says that Man Utd and Newcastle spoke to the player’s side, but there’s now no chance for them to sign the France international as they never made a bid to Monaco.

Romano said: “Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has a new centre-back with a deal for Axel Disasi from Monaco. Here we go.

“An agreement is in place for the €45m deal – it will be completed this week, with a medical already booked for Monday, and right after that Southampton’s Mohammed Salisu will replace Disasi at Monaco.

“Despite previous interest, there is now no chance for Manchester United or Newcastle to sign Disasi; they always spoke to player’s camp but never sent any official bid to Monaco.

“The whole Chelsea board were keen on Disasi, but especially Lawrence Stewart, who had the player at Monaco. They already signed Benoit Badiashile from Monaco in January as well, but another new centre-back was also needed after the injury to Wesley Fofana.”

Disasi looks a fine signing for Chelsea, who needed to bring in a replacement for the injured Wesley Fofana, but the 25-year-old could surely also have had an impact at Old Trafford or St James’ Park.

United will surely want an upgrade on Harry Maguire in their squad, and Disasi could have provided that, while Newcastle could do with more depth in defence as well as they prepare for a season in the Champions League.

Still, Chelsea have won the race for this fine signing, continuing their recent habit of raiding the best talents from Ligue 1.