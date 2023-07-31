Newcastle United could look to get rid of their fringe players this summer and the midfield trio of Jeff Hendricks, Ryan Fraser and Isaac Hayden have been linked with the move away from the club.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has now confirmed that the three players do not have a future at the club and it would be ideal for the Magpies to cash in on them.

As quoted by Chronicle Live, Howe said, “with those players, in particular, it is very difficult for us as a football club because in an ideal world for their careers we’d want them to go…there’s all sorts of difficulties associated with it, contract length, the amount of money they are earning and it is finding a football club that they want to go to…I have no issue with any of them and I wish them well, but let’s see what happens.”

All three players have struggled for regular game time and the likes of Hayden and Hendricks were on loan at Championship clubs Norwich and Reading respectively.

They will need to move on in order to play regular first-team football next season and it will be interesting to see where they end up.

All three players have been useful options for Newcastle in the past but the club has clearly outgrown them and they need to bring in better players if they want to do well in the Champions League next season.

It makes sense for the Premier League side to let the trio leave so that they can free up their wage bill and invest in players who can make a definitive impact.