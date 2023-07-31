Leeds on verge of agreeing deal with Champions League man as star trains alone

Leeds United are closing in on signing a new midfielder.

According to recent reports, Daniel Farke’s Whites are leading the charge to sign Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara despite the playmaker being wanted by up to 10 other clubs.

Interestingly, despite still having two years left on his contract, Kamara is understood to be training alone, prompting suggestions he is close to leaving the Scottish side in favour of a move to Elland Road.

During his four years at Ibrox, Kamara, who has represented Finland on 52 occasions, has directly contributed to 20 goals in 193 games in all competitions.

