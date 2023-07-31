£35m Leeds player could decide to stay as ‘he loves’ Daniel Farke

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier could now stay with the club despite transfer rumours often linking him with a move away.

The 23-year-old had looked likely to be one player who could leave Elland Road this summer following Leeds’ relegation to the Championship.

However, it now seems Meslier has sent a clear signal that he’s happy with how things are going under new manager Daniel Farke.

“Yeah absolutely, I love it, the style, how we play. To play short from behind, with good movement from everyone. I think it is attractive football and everyone is just enjoying how we play football and that’s the most important,” he told LUTV.

“My academy was based on the floor, it’s just super exciting to play at this level with this type of manager. It will be a tough season, a long season. We are all excited to start next week with the first game, hopefully three points.”