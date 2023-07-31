Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson has made the claim that Junior Firpo will be leaving the club soon.

The Leeds legend does not see the full-back having a future at Elland Road under new manager Daniel Farke.

Speaking to MOT Leeds News, Robinson said: “He never hit the ground running and was another one of Victor Orta’s failed signings.

“You look at the amount of money that’s been spent on certain players and unfortunately he falls into that category of players that haven’t been a success defensively.

“He was susceptible last year and cost Leeds a lot of goals. He had a little spell towards the end of the season where you thought, ‘Where’s this been?’ He played, played well in a couple of games, attacking-wise.

“I don’t think it was ever a question over his attacking quality. Going forward in the final third, he gives you that overlap and he’s got decent delivery with his left foot.

“But I think he had significant defensive susceptibility and there was always a mistake in him. I don’t think he ever played particularly well over a run of games. It just didn’t work.

“He’s one that I suspect, you know, that the manager would probably want to move on and freshen his squad up anyway.”