Liverpool, Man Utd submit offer for 21-year-old Bundesliga ace

RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

A number of Premier League clubs are reportedly keen on signing the 21-year-old central defender and Manchester City are reportedly in pole position to secure his services.

However, a report from Fichajes claims that the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea have all submitted offers to try and hijack the move.

Gvardiol has the potential to develop into one of the best defenders in world football and he could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for all four English clubs.

Liverpool need to bring in upgrades on Joel Matip and Joe Gomez. The Croatian international would certainly be a better option alongside Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konaté.

As for Manchester United, they will need to upgrade on players like Harry Maguire if they want to compete for the league title and do well in the Champions League.

Gvardiol is versatile enough to operate as the central defender as well as a full-back. He could be a long-term asset for Erik ten Hag and the Red Devils.

Similarly, Chelsea have suffered a defensive blow with Wesley Fofana picking up a ligament injury. The Blues could certainly use more depth at the back and Gvardiol would be an exceptional long-term addition.

The likes of Liverpool and Chelsea do not have Champions League football at their disposal and that could prove to be problematic while trying to sign the best young players in the world.

The two Manchester clubs will be able to offer him Champions League football and they could be attractive destinations for him.