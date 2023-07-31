Liverpool prepare new and improved bid for Chelsea transfer target

Liverpool are reportedly set to step up their interest in the transfer of Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia with an improved bid for the highly rated young Belgian.

Liverpool are being forced to go nearer Southampton’s asking price for Lavia, due to lingering interest from Chelsea in case they fail to get a deal done for Brighton star Moises Caicedo, according to the Telegraph.

Lavia looks ideal to help Liverpool replace the departing Jordan Henderson, while the report also states that Fabinho’s departure is also close to going through.

According to the Telegraph, LFC view the Saints’ £50million valuation of Lavia as a bit steep, but a better offer is now supposedly imminent.

Chelsea would also do well to land Lavia after some big-name departures in midfield in recent months, with both N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic leaving this summer, while Jorginho was also sold back in January.

Lavia may favour Liverpool over Chelsea as they’ll have European football, but there’s also no doubt the project at Stamford Bridge looks an exciting one with so many top young players joining since Todd Boehly took over from Roman Abramovich.