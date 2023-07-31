Exclusive: Manchester United expect player to leave “very soon”, this week could be key, says expert

Manchester United expect Fred to leave the club very soon, with this week potentially crucial to determining the Brazil international’s future, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

Fred no longer looks to be as important a player for Man Utd as he has been in recent years, and the club would surely do well to offload him this summer and bring in an upgrade in the middle of the park.

Sofyan Amrabat could be one target for the Red Devils, as Romano also wrote about for CaughtOffside yesterday, and it seems Fred’s departure may now be edging closer to some kind of conclusion.

Romano says Galatasaray are pushing to sign the 30-year-old, while he could also have offers from clubs in Saudi Arabia and elsewhere, with interest in the player seemingly growing.

“Keep on eye on Fred this week. Galatasaray have been pushing for days but I’m told other clubs are joining the race, from Saudi Arabia and elsewhere. Manchester United expect him to leave very soon, so this week could be key,” Romano said.

Fred has had a decent impact in his time at Old Trafford but it’s now surely the right time to be making a change in that area of the pitch.

