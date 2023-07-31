Video: Andre Onana loses it at Harry Maguire after sloppy defending in Man United defeat

Manchester United’s new goalkeeper Andre Onana was seen visibly losing the plot at defender Harry Maguire during last night’s friendly defeat to Borussia Dortmund.

Watch the video clip below as you can see Onana reacting to some sloppy defending from Maguire that allowed Dortmund a clear chance, with the former Inter Milan shot-stopper running towards Maguire to yell at him…

My favorite moment of the match. Onana yelling at Maguire ??. This exactly what De Gea suffered at his hands, only difference is that De Gea never had the same commanding presence. Maguire needs to leave #MUFC. Sell him now! Pellistri Antony #MUNBVB Van Der Beek Mount Sancho pic.twitter.com/AQxCHHmDxk — Nigerian Witcher (@EduOfAwka) July 31, 2023

Pictures courtesy of MUTV

This doesn’t exactly bowed well for Maguire as he continues to struggle at United after falling out of favour last season.

If the England international continues to perform this poorly he surely has no chance of winning his place back, while it might also make it hard for the Red Devils to find a buyer for him!