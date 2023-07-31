According to Secret Scout, talented winger Michael Mills, who previously played for Port Vale, has finalized his transfer to Newcastle and will join the club’s U16 team before the 2023–24 season.

Few days ago Newcastle signed two more players as they agreed deal with Oldham for Sam Alabi and with Southend for Kacey Wooster, as Dan Ashworth looks keen to bolster club’s academy for upcoming years.

Secret Scout also claims Leo Shahar from Wolves and England’s U16 will soon join the other three players at Newcastle academy.