Newcastle eye move to sign 6ft 3in striker as ASM replacement

Newcastle United FC
Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing up a transfer move for Nicolo Zaniolo this summer.

The Italian forward left Roma for Galatasaray back in January and his future is already in doubt again as Newcastle eye him up as a replacement for Allan Saint-Maximin.

Saint-Maximin has just left the Magpies to join Al Ahli, and it’s clear Eddie Howe could do with another attacking option now that the Frenchman’s gone.

Various reports in Turkey claim Newcastle are among the clubs ready to step up their interest in Zaniolo, along with RB Leipzig and others in the Premier League.

NUFC will surely look like a tempting project for Zaniolo, though, and he could also link up with fellow Italian Sandro Tonali at St James’ Park.

