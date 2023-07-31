Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos has reportedly impressed with his performances in the pre-season friendly games and in training.

The talented young Brazilian midfielder is highly rated at Stamford Bridge but there have been rumours that he could be sent out on loan in order to gain valuable first-team experience.

The 18-year-old South American midfielder is a prodigious talent with a big future ahead of him and he needs to play regularly in order to fulfil his tremendous potential.

Sitting on the bench at Stamford Bridge might not be ideal for his development and it will be interesting to see what Chelsea decide in the coming weeks.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Mauricio Pochettino is impressed with the midfielder’s performances and there is a chance that the Argentine manager could keep Santos at the club as a part of the first-team squad.

There is enormous interest in signing the talented young midfielder this summer and more than six clubs have already enquired for the player.

Clubs from Portugal, Italy and England are thought to be keen on signing the Brazilian and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

The 18-year-old will probably hope to showcase his qualities in the Premier League with Chelsea and it remains to be seen whether Pochettino is prepared to give him that opportunity.

Chelsea have already sanctioned the departures of Mateo Kovačić and N’Golo Kanté this summer. They will need more quality and depth in their midfield. Santos could prove to be a useful option for them.