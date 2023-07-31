Pundit buzzing if Arsenal sign 27y/o but wary of important first-team exit

Arsenal’s decision to pursue a deal to sign Brentford goalkeeper David Raya is a good move from Mikel Arteta.

That is the view of former Aston Villa and Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore, who believes the Gunners’ reported interest in the Spanish goalkeeper could have a huge impact on the team next season.

According to a recent report from leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, when it comes to the possibility of signing Raya, 27, last season’s Premier League runner-ups are hoping to ‘accelerate talks’ with Brentford in the coming days.

David Raya prefers Arsenal move over Bayern. Deal depends on clubs now but Arsenal expected to bid soon in order to accelerate talks. ???? #AFC Negotiations with Bayern are currently off after loan offered in the morning — not what player/Brentford wanted. pic.twitter.com/VEEDlV80NY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 30, 2023

What has Stan Collymore said about David Raya to Arsenal?

And while some eyebrows may have been raised due to Aaron Ramsdale’s status as the Londoners’ number one, Collymore believes Raya’s possible arrival could help the club reach new heights.

“I really like the thought of Arsenal signing Brentford’s David Raya,” the ex-pro said in an exclusive interview.

“I have been really critical of the Gunners under Mikel Arteta before but this is a decision I really like.

“Aaron Ramsdale did really well last season, especially during the first half of the campaign, but you never want your keeper to become too comfortable in that position. You always want to keep them on their toes and provide as much quality competition as you can, and there is no doubt that Raya would do exactly that.

“I actually wouldn’t be surprised if the Spaniard went to Arsenal, kept Ramsdale out of the team and then, in a year’s time, we are talking about the Englishman facing an uncertain future at the Emirates.

“Declan Rice, after signing from West Ham earlier in the window, will add a lot to Arsenal, but will he make them automatic title contenders? – No, not in my opinion. And, although I can’t say Raya will, I do believe the Brentford keeper will have a greater overall impact than the £105 million midfielder.”

During his four years at the Community Stadium, Raya, who has just one year left on his contract, has kept 54 clean sheets in 161 games in all competitions.

