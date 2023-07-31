Pundit urges Aston Villa to sign free agent Premier League winner

Aston Villa should consider signing David De Gea.

That is the view of former club attacker and CaughtOffside columnist Stan Collymore, who has identified the experienced goalkeeper as a potentially good signing for Unai Emery.

Since announcing his departure from Manchester United earlier in the summer transfer window, De Gea, 32, now a free agent, is on the lookout for a new club.

What has Stan Collymore said about David De Gea?

Along with wealthy Saudi Arabian clubs, Bayern Munich have also been linked with the 32-year-old. However, with Thomas Tuchel yet to decide on his top goalkeeping target, interest in the former United number one has since cooled, and Collymore thinks Villa should capitalise.

“If he wants to stay in the Premier League, I would like Unai Emery to consider him,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“Emi Martinez’s Aston Villa future is far from assured, so if he does leave, Emery, who is obviously a compatriot of De Gea and a person the former United number will know well, may look at the situation and think the 32-year-old is a suitable replacement.”

Despite Collymore’s plea to Villa to pursue a deal for De Gea, it is fair to assume that any interested Saudi-based club will be the favourites for the Spaniard’s signature due to their ability to offer huge salaries.

During his 12 years at Old Trafford, De Gea racked up 190 clean sheets in 545 games in all competitions and won five major trophies, including the 2012-13 Premier League.

The Madrid-born shot-stopper also won United’s prestigious Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award on four occasions (2014, 2015, 2016, 2018) equalling Cristiano Ronaldo’s tally.