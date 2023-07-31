Stan Collymore makes incredible 2023-24 Aston Villa prediction

Aston Villa can win the Europa Conference League next season.

That is the view of former Villians attacker and CaughtOffside columnist Stan Collymore, who believes Unai Emery has the know-how to guide the Midlands club all the way to European glory.

Having won the European Cup (known nowadays as the UEFA Champions League) all the way back in 1982, it goes without saying that fans would love it if their team could replicate West Ham United’s recent success in the same competition.

What has Stan Collymore said about Unai Emery?

And ahead of Villa’s return to European club competition under the guidance of Emery, Collymore has some high expectations, to say the least.

“He’s gunning for a European trophy and, with the exception of Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola, I genuinely don’t believe there is a more qualified manager out there to lead Villa to their first European title since 1982 than Emery,” the ex-pro said in an exclusive interview.

“Having won the Europa League four times with Sevilla, it’s obvious that the man is made for the European stage.

Going on to prove just how highly he rates his old club’s chances of lifting the trophy for just the third time in its history, Collymore, a boyhood fan of the Villians, added: “I rate Emery so highly that I’ll let everyone into a little secret, I have already booked my accommodation in Athens for the weekend of the Europa Conference League final next season. That’s how confident I am that Emery will take Aston Villa the whole way.”

Is this over-confidence from Collymore, or can Emery’s Villa really win next season’s Europa Conference League? – Let us know what you think in the comments below.